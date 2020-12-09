Homicide investigation continues into death of local man

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- The Ontario Provincial Police Crime Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Eric Jerome Smoke, of Six Nations, a suspect in connection with the homicide of Andrew Davis, 27, of Six Nations. Six Nations Police have an arrest warrant for Smoke. They believe he is in the Hamilton area. Smoke is described as an indigenous male, 5’11, 148 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a gold tooth, a rose tattoo on his left arm, and a “SMOKE” banner tattoo around his skull. The OPP and Six Nations Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder. He is in custody. Davis was found around 5:00…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice