Man charged with murder in deaths of woman, four children killed in Ont., fire

A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of a woman and four children who were killed in a residential fire on an Ontario First Nation last year.

Provincial police say Archie Gilbert McKay of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of first-degree murder.

Provincial and local police officers responded to the fire in the northwestern Ontario community in May 2019.

Five bodies were recovered from the destroyed home, with smoke inhalation later determined as their cause of death.

The victims were identified as Geraldine Chapman, 47, 12-year-old Angel McKay, nine-year-old Carl Cutfeet, seven-year-old Hailey Chapman and six-year-old Shyra Chapman.

McKay is due in court in Kenora on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

