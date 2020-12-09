Daily
National News

Man charged with murder in deaths of woman, four children killed in Ont., fire

December 9, 2020 420 views

A man has been charged with murder in the deaths of a woman and four children who were killed in a residential fire on an Ontario First Nation last year.

Provincial police say Archie Gilbert McKay of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation was arrested and charged Tuesday with five counts of first-degree murder.

Provincial and local police officers responded to the fire in the northwestern Ontario community in May 2019.

Five bodies were recovered from the destroyed home, with smoke inhalation later determined as their cause of death.

The victims were identified as Geraldine Chapman, 47, 12-year-old Angel McKay, nine-year-old Carl Cutfeet, seven-year-old Hailey Chapman and six-year-old Shyra Chapman.

McKay is due in court in Kenora on Wednesday.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Virtual platform offers health care access for remote, Indigenous communities 

December 9, 2020 39

By Nicole Wong Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four individuals from different backgrounds and expertise are working…

Read more
Daily

Haldimand police board walks back `terrorist’ talk in Caledonia standoff 

December 9, 2020 50

By J.P. Antonacci  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter More than two months after calling the occupiers of…

Read more

Leave a Reply