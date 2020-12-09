Six Nations Cannabis Commission under fire

Sparks fly, questions surface around Six Nations Cannabis Commission spending By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Cannabis Commission (SNCC) will be meeting with band staff to develop a compensation policy after a stormy meeting with Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) centred around questions of honoraria and board compensation Monday. SNEC learned Monday (Dec., 7, 2020) the commission was in debt after spending over $500,000 in nine months including over $90,000 in honoraria and compensation fees. The introduction of a cannabis industry to Six Nations has been in the works for two years costing over $1 million, with no production or retail permits issued to date. The SNCC released a 31 page production application last week with costs to enter into production now hitting $20,000 in application fees. Two applications…



