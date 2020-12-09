Virtual platform offers health care access for remote, Indigenous communities 

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Four individuals from different backgrounds and expertise are working together to provide a platform to improve the service of health care for Indigenous people.

Sabe Wellness is a virtual care platform that provides access to primary care, specialists and allied health professionals to Indigenous communities.

“Our name is based on one of the Anishinaabe’s greatest teachings. Sabe represents honesty, and the English definition is to understand and to comprehend. We like the idea of honesty and understanding as a health care platform,” said Alysha Buck, pharmacist and Sabe Wellness co-founder on Tuesday.

The platform was officially launched on Nov. 12. While anyone who owns a Manitoba health card can access this service, the platform is mainly targeted towards remote and Indigenous communities.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, urologist at the Health Sciences Centre and Sabe Wellness co-founder Premal Patel was looking for various ways in which virtual care could fit into the health care system.

“Manitoba is a place where there are a number of communities that are at a distance and because of that, they have trouble accessing physicians, and even if they do, patients would be required to travel to Winnipeg,” said Patel.

“Because of COVID-19, we are realizing that virtual care can effectively manage all of these conditions pretty well. This was how we were able to implement virtual care in Manitoba, specifically to Indigenous communities.”

Virtual care will be able to decrease the cost of health care through technology and increase the health outcomes of patients who chose to use the program.

Through Sabe Wellness, patients can see physicians and primary care doctors virtually that can help them deal with common colds, ache pains, chronic and acute care, as well as diabetes management.

To those who need specialist referrals, Sabe Wellness can help provide access to psychiatrist, dietitians and urologist.

Sabe Wellness also functions as a virtual pharmacy, delivering medication across Manitoba free-of-charge.

“We essentially offer service that is the initial point of booking an appointment to seeing a doctor to delivering prescription. The delivery will arrive at the patient’s door in a contactless way,” said Kris Allen, pharmacist and Sabe Wellness co-founder.

“The safety and convenience of the service, being able to access health care from your home, is really innovative. We have a good logistics and distribution network,” said Buck. Interested patients can access the service on their website https://sabewellness.ca/ or call 204-410-5500 to book an appointment.

Appointments are offered either online or by telephone according to the patient’s preference.

“If something happens where the patient is waiting for the appointment and they are not able to access video, our physicians are able to pivot to telephone and vice versa,” said Buck.

“It is pretty customizable, depending on what the patient is looking for.”

In the near future, the co-founders plan to expand their services into many areas across the province as well as recruit more doctors and specialists to further increase their accessibility.

Bava Dhillon, Vice President GM at Dhillon Automotive Group, is the fourth co-founder of Sabe Wellness.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

