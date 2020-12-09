Local News
Yes it is Christmas!

December 9, 2020 71 views
Yes it is Christmas! With just 16 days to go Six Nations’ Kayanase Greenhouse was stocked with Christmas trees free for the taking this past weekend. And Santa elf Laurie Harris couldn’t have had a bigger smile for the Christmas give-away that helped local residents stretch their holiday spending. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

Yes it is Christmas! With just 16 days to go Six Nations' Kayanase Greenhouse was stocked with Christmas trees free for the taking this past weekend. And Santa elf Laurie Harris couldn't have had a bigger smile for the Christmas give-away that helped local residents stretch their holiday spending. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

