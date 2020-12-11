Second man wanted in Six Nations homicide arrested

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY, ON) – A second man wanted in connection with the homicide of a Six Nations man has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Six Nations Police.

Police arrested Eric Jerome Smoke, 22, of Hamilton, Friday Dec., 11, 2020 and have charged him with First Degree Murder. OPP did not say where Smoke was arrested.

The OPP and Six Nations Police had previously arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder shortly after the homicide Monday Dec., 1, 2020.. He is in custody.

The two have been arrested in connection with the death of Andrew Davis, 27, of Six Nations. Davis was found around 5:00 p.m. Monday, Dec., 1, 2020 in the driveway of a Cayuga Road home with a gunshot wound . He was pronounced dead on scene.

Emergency services personnel, including fire and paramedics, were called to the scene about 5:18 p.m. by a resident in the home who heard a gunshot. Upon arrival paramedics contacted police.

Six Nations Police launched a search of the area saying originally a single male suspect left the scene on foot prior to police arriving.

Six Nations Police with assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police and the Brantford Canine Unit launched an area search and later said they were searching for two male suspects believed involved in the shooting.

Police said the two suspects and the victim knew each other. Six Nations Police released the statement Monday (Dec 1) evening to calm the community after a number of Facebook posts appeared and phone calls were received from community members concerned about their safety. “There is no apparent danger to the public as police are aware the two males are known to each other,” read a media release issued Monday, Dec., 1, 2020, that also asked drivers to avoid Cayuga Road between 6th Line and 5th Line. At the same time OPP reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

On Friday, December 11, 2020, members of West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Crime Units, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), assisted the Six Nations Police Service in the arrest of Eric Jerome Smoke.

Police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Eric Jerome Smoke of Hamilton, Ontario with First Degree Murder, Contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date.

The Six Nations Police Service and the OPP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance with this investigation.

