York Region and Windsor-Essex going into lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

Ontario has reported 1,848 new COVID-19 cases as of Friday with a record-high 63,051 tests

TORONTO –Ontario has announced more cities going into lockdown Monday Dec., 14, 2020.

Ontario announced Friday, Dec., 11, 2020 York Region and Windsor-Essex will move into lockdown effective 12:01 Monday, Dec. 14,a move by the province to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move comes three weeks after Toronto and Peel Region, the other hardest-hit parts of the province, were put into to the “grey” or lockdown-level zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 framework as case counts climb in those regions.

Also effective Monday, moving into the red “control” zone are: Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

The Eastern Ontario health unit will move into the orange “restrict” zone, while Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District will move into the yellow “protect” zone.

“Over the last week, public health indicators in the York and Windsor regions have continued to trend in the wrong direction and it is evident additional measures are needed to help limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, in a statement.

Earlier this week, three York Region hospitals issued a joint statement about the “significant increase” in COVID-19 admissions, saying their facilities have reached a “tipping point.”

