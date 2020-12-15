Brant-Brantford Paramedic Services, COVID-19 Positive Paramedic

BRANTFORD, ONT- A Brant-Brantford paramedic has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The paramedic is currently in isolation and recovering.

Other paramedics who were deemed as a close contact have been tested. All tests for COVID-19 were negative.

There are no identified risks to patients, said a Brant County statement.

The statement said that although it is not considered an outbreak by the Brant County Health Unit, the County of Brant deemed it important to inform the community and uphold a transparent relationship with the public.

Please rest assured that the Brant-Brantford Paramedics have strict health protocols to ensure the safety of those they assist and to protect the wellbeing of the workforce and this essential service.

Please do your part to keep our community healthy.

Stay local and gather with those in your household.·

Stay home if you are ill.·

Wash your hands often.·

Practice physical distancing.·

Wear a mask when visiting indoor public places.·

Stay well and please take care of each other.

For more information about COVID-19 and the County of Brant, please visit www.brant.ca/COVID-19.

Add Your Voice