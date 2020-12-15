Brantford City makes it clear COVID-19 preventative measures are in place at Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre

December 15, 2020

COVID-19 preventative measures in place at Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre

BRANTFORD-The city of Brantford has made it clear hockey teams from Red or Grey designated COVID-19 areas cannot book ice time or take part in events at city facilities.

The public announcement came after posts on social media claimed hockey tryouts at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (WGSC) next week would involve teams from areas now under the COVID-19 Red-Control or Grey-Lockdown provincial levels.

In a statement the city said “The City is aware of misinformation circulating online regarding hockey tryouts that are mistakenly presumed to be taking place at the Wayne Gretzky Sports Centre (WGSC) next week that involve teams from areas that are currently designated within the Red-Control or Grey-Lockdown levels of the Province’s Keeping Ontario Open and Safe Framework.”

The statment continues:

While the related Sports Association, Draftday International Athletics did originally book a series of tryouts at WGSC in October, at that time the event did not include participants from Red-Control or Grey-Lockdown areas, and unfortunately their outreach to invite players from Grey-Lockdown areas was done so without the approval of City officials or WGSC staff.

Given the City’s most recently implemented restrictions with respect to teams in Red or Grey designated areas, Draftday International Athletics has been made aware that this event cannot include teams from Red or Grey designated areas, however, can take place with players from Brantford and Brant County.

Let’s take care of each other

As the effects of the secondary surge of the pandemic continue to evolve, the City’s Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) is following the city’s COVID-19 case counts very closely and working with Public Health officials to ensure that any required protocols are in place.

The City of Brantford stresses that all residents and businesses play a very significant role in keeping our community safe and preventing Brantford from moving into the Red-Control level where additional restrictions would have to be implemented. Please continue to follow these important COVID-19 guidelines:

Stay home when you can and avoid close contact with others outside of your household

Wear a face covering

Wash your hands frequently

Stay home if you are sick, even with mild symptoms

Download the COVID alert app

Additional updates regarding City programs and services, and the continuity of services are shared regularly on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at brantford.ca/coronavirus.

