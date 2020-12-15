Fight against racism in Canada requires chiefs’ constant attention and response, Chief Ghislain Picard

By Shari Narine

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Racism and discrimination were a focus at the Assembly of First Nations virtual annual general assembly last week.

Fighting that injustice was captured in an omnibus resolution package passed on Dec. 8, the first day of the AGA, and in remarks delivered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a number of federal Cabinet ministers that evening.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde and chiefs throughout the two-day event made impassioned comments.

The deaths of Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi at the hands of police in New Brunswick; the racist treatment experienced by Joyce Echaquan as she lay dying in a hospital bed in Quebec; the RCMP reportedly standing by as commercial fishers attacked Mi’kmaw lobster fishers exercising their treaty rights in Nova Scotia; all this_and more_served as impetus for calling for changes to Canadian society.

“There is momentum for change that we have never seen before,” said Bellegarde.

Quebec and Labrador Regional Chief Ghislain Picard recounted Echaquan’s experience with racism by hospital staff just before her death. The 37-year-old Atikamekw Nation woman and mother of five captured racist, hurtful comments on cellphone video and posted it to social media.

“Mrs. Echaquan’s actions had the effect of a thunderbolt. It was not in vain because it generated an impressive series of demonstrations of sympathy and indignation among the population at large,” said Picard.

“This systemic racism requires our organization’s constant attention and response in which all of our chiefs actively participate,” he said.

`Joyce’s Principle’ was captured in the first of four resolutions that comprised the omnibus resolution package.

That resolution, entitled Principle for the racism and discrimination in the services provided to First Nations, called for the AFN to “urge” Canada to support the “development and implementation of `Joyce’s Principle’ which intends to guarantee the safety of First Nations where accessing health and social services with the right to enjoy the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health services without discrimination.”

“Let’s rectify the situation and find a good place for all of us so that we don`t have treatment or to be treated the way we were last year,” said Upper Nicola Chief Harvey McLeod. He seconded the `Joyce’s Principle’ resolution. “How we treat one another, especially when we’re looking for services, say from the public health sector, we have to change.”

In his address to chiefs, Indigenous Services Canada Minister Marc Miller pledged his department would do “what it takes” to put Joyce’s Principle into action.

Miller also referenced the report of the British Columbia healthcare system undertaken by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond. Titled In Plain Sight, it was released at the end of November and delivers 11 key findings and 24 recommendations.

Turpel-Lafond found that racism and discrimination against Indigenous people was widespread in the BC healthcare system. Miller said while the majority of the recommendations were provincially-related, there were areas where federal action was required.

“We are committed to the work that is needed over the short and long term to eliminate racism from the healthcare system in a manner formed by the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples,” said Miller.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett also acknowledged Turpel-Lafond’s report, saying it “expos(ed) the truth” and would bring changes not only in BC but across Canada in the healthcare system.

She also spoke emotionally about Echaquan.

“This past year we’ve also witnessed the stark, indelible impact of colonialism and systemic racism against Indigenous peoples.

Canadians have been confronted with the graphic footage of Joyce Echaquan’s final moments and the realization that systemic racism is happening every day in all of our institutions,” she said.

Canada’s Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair committed to working with First Nations to address racism and discrimination in policing and the justice system.

Two of the four resolutions that were part of the omnibus package called on the federal and provincial governments to take “concrete steps” in addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all programs, including the criminal justice system, the public service, education, health care, private sector; and, creating a legislative framework to designate First Nations policing as an essential service with adequate funding.

“We understand our responsibility to work with you, to address these disparities and produce better outcomes for all Indigenous people in this country. It is our responsibility and obligation and I want to ensure you of our unwavering commitment,” said Blair.

Blair noted that the federal government will be working with First Nations on a framework for First Nations policing with adequate funding.

He and Justice Minister David Lametti had been directed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to examine a “number of areas of very significant systemic reform to address those systemic and structural matters within the criminal justice system that give rise to very disparate outcomes for Indigenous people,” Blair said.

The fourth resolution in the package was directed at the minister of Fisheries and Oceans to address systemic racism within her department and the Canadian Coast Guard, in light of Canada’s response to Sipekne’katik First Nations’ inherent rights-based fishery.

The resolution also called for investigating and charging those involved with “tampering or interfering” with the Sipekne’katik First Nations’ fishing operations.

Late last week, the Nova Scotia RCMP announced that 21 people had been arrested following the Oct. 13 violent confrontation at the lobster pound where Sipekne’katik First Nations’ were storing lobsters.

In a Dec. 11 media release the RCMP said they were continuing to identify those involved in the incident and were asking the public for assistance in identifying persons of interest in photos the RCMP are sharing on social media.

Shari Narine is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Windspeaker.Com. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

