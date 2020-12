SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has another case of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 100.

Unlike in communities off reserve, no details on how the virus contracted or gender have been released.

The community has one positive case, one active and 98 resolved cases and one death.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page