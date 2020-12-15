Southern Chiefs, MMF launch legal action against Manitoba government over Bill 2 

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

WINNIPEG, MAN.,-Monday marked the beginning of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and the Manitoba Metis Federation’s (MMF) legal battle against Manitoba’s Bill 2.

The organizations along with 19 Indigenous child and family agencies and authorities have filed a claim against the province to protect the rights of First Nation and Metis Nation children in care.

They will be represented by Cochrane Saxberg LLP, the largest Indigenous law firm in Manitoba.

“The Manitoba government has taken over $360 million from the most vulnerable people in our society, children in care, 90% of whom are First Nation and Metis,” said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels in a press release.

“At a time when we all need to be looking out for each other and caring for our most vulnerable people, the province is illegally confiscating money from children, effectively attempting to balance their books on the backs of vulnerable Indigenous children.”

On Nov. 6, the provincial government passed Bill 2, the Budget Implementation and Tax Statutes Amendment Act.

The bill justifies the province’s actions for clawing back funding from the Children’s Special Allowance (CSA) and end the ability of current and former children in care to take legal action against the government.

According to the CSA Act, the payments are used to fund federal and provincial agencies and institutions that care for children. The CSA seeks to support the care of First Nations children through education, training and recreational activities.

“It should come as a shock to all Manitobans that the Government of Manitoba is willing to stoop so low as to take money that is to be used for vulnerable children in care,” said MMF Minister of Child and Family Services Mona Buors.

“It is outrageous that first, we have this cash grab by the provincial government and then, when it is taken to court and could be ordered to pay back the money, it passed legislation to prevent those court cases from proceeding. The government knows that what it has done is wrong. This is shameful.”

The allowance is equal to the maximum Canada Child Benefit Payment and the Child Disability Benefit.

Both organizations strongly believe that the province’s unlawful actions are hurting First Nation and Metis Nation children who are already vulnerable.

The court case is scheduled to be heard next October.

A spokesperson for Families Minister Heather Stefanson noted that the province is unable to comment on a matter currently before the courts-.

“However, our government remains focused on keeping families together and reducing the number of children in Child and Family Services (CFS) care, in partnership with organizations such as SCO and MMF as well as child welfare authorities and agencies,” said the spokesperson on Tuesday.

“Requiring that authorities and agencies remit the CSA back to the province is a historical practice of the previous NDP government, and Bill 2 is allowing us to move past that practice.”

According to the spokesperson, agencies and authorities began retaining the CSA in April 2019 and also receive single-envelope funding from the province.

Single-envelope funding will provide over $400 million to the authorities and their agencies in 2020-21, which is a $15 million increase compared to what they received before single-envelope funding was introduced.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

