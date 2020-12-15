Daily
Wasauksing First Nation student calls for more education on Indigenous history, culture 

December 15, 2020 66 views

By John McFadden

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A 15-year-old student from the Wasauksing First Nation in Parry Sound says he believes the teaching of Indigenous history and culture has  improved, but adds more needs to be done.

Aspiring actor and musician Zeegwon `Zee’ Shilling attends Grade 10  at Rosseau Lake College not far from Parry Sound. He says he knows he is  fortunate to attend the private school.

“It’s a great opportunity. They really support Indigenous learning  and outdoor, on-the-land learning. They are an outdoor-based school and  they are super cool about teaching about Indigenous culture and being  outside,” Shilling said.

He added that there is only a handful of Indigenous students at the school, maybe about a half a dozen.

Shilling  believes he is receiving a strong education when it comes  to Indigenous history and culture, but worries that students in the  public school system and even other private schools may not be receiving  the same Indigenous-rich curriculum.

“When I was younger, I went to a school in Toronto. I was really  amazed to see that in history class we only learned about a page or two  in the whole entire history book about residential schools and  Indigenous people. A minimum amount dealt with Indigenous culture,”  Shilling said. “Canada is built on Indigenous people.

Canada wouldn’t be  Canada without Indigenous people.”

Shilling  said it is clearly not just Indigenous students who need to  learn about their culture and history, but non-Indigenous students need  to be taught it was well. He  believes that if more non-Indigenous  students learned about the history of Indigenous people in Canada, there  would be a better understanding of Indigenous issues, such as treaty  rights and self-government.

Shilling said that would go a long way to  helping resolve land disputes like those seen during pipeline protests  in B.C. and the recent lobster dispute in Nova Scotia.

Shilling’s  non-Indigenous schoolmates have told him  they are surprised to learn about the strong influence Indigenous people  have had in shaping Canada.

“Most of what we’ve been learning in school about Indigenous people  they have never heard before. Never ever once before. It’s kind of like  all new to them and they are super surprised,” he said. “Everybody  should know what our country originated from.

Even a lot of the adults I  speak to do not know about these Indigenous issues.

“If people knew the big picture on all of these issues, they would have way more to say about what is happening now,” he said.

“They’re learning about the issues that they hear in the news, but if  they knew why we are fighting for our land, and our wildlife, they  would have more to say.”

Shilling looks forward to furthering his education and learning more about Indigenous culture and history.

John McFadden is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous issues for MuskokaRegion.com, ParrySound.com and Simcoe.com.  His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local  Journalism Initiative.

 

