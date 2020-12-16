Local News
Christmas event cancellations impacting crafters

December 16, 2020 45 views
Christmas craft sale bazaars have all been cancelled at Six Nations including one at J.C. Hill that had been annually organized by Marg Henhawk. (TIN File Photo)

By Georgia LaForme Writer At this time of the year the community is usually bursting with Christmas Craft Sales, but COVID-19 has put a stop to some of the area’s favourite events. Two of the biggest events during Christmas time are the Woodland Christmas Craft Fair and the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) Christmas Bazaar. Due to COVID-19, they have both been cancelled. The Woodland Cultural Centre Craft Fair is typically on the first Saturday in November. Approximately 30 different vendors come out and sell their items. Items for sale include black ash baskets, corn husk dolls, jewelry, moccasins, Christmas decorations, and many other crafts unique to this area. Janice Montour, Executive Director of the Woodland Cultural Centre, was disappointed the 23rd annual Craft Fair would not be happening this year….

