Local News
ticker

Land Back Lane marks 150 days… where is Carolyn Bennett?

December 16, 2020 98 views
Skylar Williams stands atop the mound of pavement and concrete that use to be McKenzie Road and now blocks the entrance to the 1492 Land Back Lane site. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor At 1492 Land Back Lane six Tiny Houses have gone up. The ground is muddy but work is continuing with more Tiny Houses coming to the site. With Christmas just two weeks away plans to keep spirits up may see a sing around the fire for the holidays for those living at the former housing development and supporters who dare to challenge the injunction that hangs over the land. Skylar Williams, the spokesperson for the group that took over the McKenzie Meadows housing development in July says it’s quiet at the site, most of the time. “We had the OPP making noise at us again,” he said standing next to the torn up McKenzie Road in front of the development site. But, mostly he says, they…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

NDP MP decries ‘race baiting’ in Erin O’Toole Facebook video on residential schools 

December 16, 2020 23

OTTAWA- NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus says comments by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on the original…

Read more
Yes Six Nations there is a Santa Claus! And the Six Nations Community Spirits in Action made sure he made it to Six Nations in a community drive thru Saturday.
Local News

Santa made it to Six Nations in a COVID-19 roll by

December 16, 2020 45

Yes Six Nations there is a Santa Claus! And the Six Nations Community Spirits in Action…

Read more