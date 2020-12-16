Local News
Slider

Santa made it to Six Nations in a COVID-19 roll by

December 16, 2020 52 views
Yes Six Nations there is a Santa Claus! And the Six Nations Community Spirits in Action made sure he made it to Six Nations in a community drive thru Saturday.

