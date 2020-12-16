Local News
Second man wanted in shooting death of Six Nations man arrested

December 16, 2020

By Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY, ON) – A second man wanted in connection with the homicide of a Six Nations man has been arrested by Ontario Provincial Police arrested  Eric Jerome Smoke, 22, of Hamilton, Friday Dec., 11, 2020 and have charged him with First Degree Murder. OPP did not say where Smoke was arrested. The OPP and Six Nations Police had previously arrested and charged 24-year-old Andrew Smoke of Six Nations of the Grand River Territory with First Degree Murder shortly after the homicide Monday Nov 30, 2020. He is in custody. The two have been arrested in connection with the death of  Andrew Davis, 27, of Six Nations.  Davis was found around 5:00 p.m. in the driveway of a Cayuga Road home…

