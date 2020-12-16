Local News
Six Nations Elected Council has an Internet Task Force

By Victoria Gray Writer COVID-19 has spurred Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) to focus on information infrastructure for the present social dilemma and future problems. In an update to SNEC last Tuesday ( Dec., 8, 2020) the Connectivity and Broadband Taskforce discussed applications for funding to build a Six Nations led solution to connectivity issues in the community and to partner with internet providers. Darrin Jamieson, Senior Administrative Officer, (SAO) said the task force has met three times and identified two applications that would benefit the community and, if successful would create a 90 per cent coverage rate in the community. “In terms of a solution we’re looking for a Six Nations solution. We’re not serving the big companies and their profits, but looking at our challenges with tree cover…

