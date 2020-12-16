Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council wants Bill C-15 to align with UNDRIP

December 16, 2020 55 views

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to send a letter of concern to the Minister of Justice, the Honorable David Lametti and a letter of support to the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) in response to federal Bill C-15, a bill to bring Canadian laws in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights on Indigenous people (UNDRIP), at Tuesday’s council meeting. Coun. Nathan Wright believes the bill raises more questions than it provides answers for where this will leave Indigenous people. “Virtually all of the details addressed in subsequent plans, first thing it triggers the need for Canada now to update all of their pieces of legislation to come in line with the declaration. At first blush we look at that and see it…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

NDP MP decries ‘race baiting’ in Erin O’Toole Facebook video on residential schools 

December 16, 2020 22

OTTAWA- NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus says comments by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on the original…

Read more
Yes Six Nations there is a Santa Claus! And the Six Nations Community Spirits in Action made sure he made it to Six Nations in a community drive thru Saturday.
Local News

Santa made it to Six Nations in a COVID-19 roll by

December 16, 2020 45

Yes Six Nations there is a Santa Claus! And the Six Nations Community Spirits in Action…

Read more