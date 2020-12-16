Six Nations Elected Council wants Bill C-15 to align with UNDRIP

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) passed a motion to send a letter of concern to the Minister of Justice, the Honorable David Lametti and a letter of support to the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians (AIAI) in response to federal Bill C-15, a bill to bring Canadian laws in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights on Indigenous people (UNDRIP), at Tuesday’s council meeting. Coun. Nathan Wright believes the bill raises more questions than it provides answers for where this will leave Indigenous people. “Virtually all of the details addressed in subsequent plans, first thing it triggers the need for Canada now to update all of their pieces of legislation to come in line with the declaration. At first blush we look at that and see it…



