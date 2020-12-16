Local News
Six Nations schools opening February 2021

December 16, 2020 84 views
Six Nations Elected Council held a public zoom council meeting last Tuesday.

By Victoria Gray Writer Parents and caregivers of children that attend schools on Six Nations have a tough choice to make after Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a motion to reopen schools for face to face learning on February 1, 2021. “This has not been an easy decision, these are such difficult times to maneuver through. We’re making it clear that this is optional, in the case we see another outbreak things could change from now until then and come back to the table,” Elected Chief Mark Hill said. The motion, opposed by Coun. Hazel Johnson, was made at a special council meeting Tuesday morning after a presentation by Kathleen Manderville, director of federal schools on the survey administrators were asked to give to have the reopening date approved…

