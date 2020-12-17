Curve Lake First Nation girl spreading holiday cheer to city’s most vulnerable 

By Angela LAvallee

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

For those who are homeless, the holiday season is a tough time of year. But thanks to one young Indigenous girl, vulnerable individuals in Peterborough have something to look forward to with a care kit, containing some essential items, made by 10-year-old Kenni-dee Leonhardi of Curve Lake First Nation.

“I make care kits for the homeless. I love to help and make people feel good,” said Kenni-dee.

The student, at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield, has been doing humanitarian work since Grade 3, when she first started handing out the kits. Last year, she gave out 50 to homeless individuals. She said she has no intention of stopping to help people who need it the most.

It’s good to be kind and to help others, says Kenni-dee.

Her parents Michelle Taylor-Leonhardi and Dave Leonhardi says their daughter showed signs of caring at a very young age.

“She is very special to us,” said her father, Dave.

He adds his daughter has a gift of making others feel welcome and loved.

“She is a caring young lady,” he said of his daughter.

Leonhardi says items such as socks, gloves, bottled water, granola bars, noodles, and a small monetary donation is inside each care kit. This year, Curve Lake community members also donated scarves to Kenni-Dee to put in the care kits.

“We take a few with us when we go to Peterborough, and when we see homeless people at the stoplights we give them a care kit. This year, she got a donation and she was so excited to get the scarves and add them to the kits,” said Taylor-Leonhardi. The family pays for any non-donated items in the kits.

She adds Kenni-Dee has been learning about helping others in school and to be kind, especially at this time.

“Her fellow students love her idea and think she is great at what she does, it’s her nature to love everything,” said Taylor-Leonhardi.

According to Taylor-Leonhardi, Kenni-Dee’s need to help the homeless started when she started to read.

“She would read their posters and their stories when we were at a stoplight. After that, she wanted to help them any way she could,” added Taylor-Leonhardi.

She says before Kenni-Dee came up with the idea of the care kits, she would ask her mom to go to the store to buy homeless people something.

Taylor-Leonhardi says she had to abide by her daughter’s request because she knew the gesture from her daughter was genuine.

Taylor-Leonhardi says Kenni-Dee means “good medicine” in Ojibwa culture, and it shows when she visits the elders in the community.

She says that in the beginning, before she made care kits, Kenni-Dee created her own vegetable garden. It started out small and has since grown into a much larger one.

“She helped to make preserves such as pickles, jams, apple butter and salsa for our elders and delivered them,” said Taylor-Leonhardi.

In addition to all the humanitarian work, Kenni-Dee provides the “word” or “phrase of the day” in Ojibwa to the Mississauga Nation Facebook page. She participates in the Women’s Hand Drum, a group of women from Curve Lake who keep the culture and language alive.

“She teaches us a lot even at a younger age,” said Taylor-Leonhardi.

Angela Lavallee?’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. She covers Indigenous Issues focusing on First Nations in Peterborough, Northumberland and Durham Region.

