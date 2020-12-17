Daily
National News

Parry Sound Muskoka MP says UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples good next step

December 17, 2020 41 views

By John McFadden

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The member of Parliament (MP) for Parry Sound-Muskoka says he is still wrapping his head around the proposed legislation dealing with the  United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples  (UNDRIP).

The Liberal Government announced Dec. 3 that it was introducing  legislation that will start the process of aligning Canadian law with  the United Nations declaration. The legislation is considered to be an  important step in the government’s stated goal of reconciliation with  Canada’s Indigenous population. If passed, the legislation would force  the government to give Indigenous people more say on decisions that  affect them, including environmental proposals that would affect their  land, water and air. The legislation would also direct lawmakers to  respect, recognize and protect the human rights of Indigenous people and  attempt to address the many serious historical wrongdoings inflicted  upon them.

Scott Aitchison, a Conservative MP, said he is still educating himself on the complex legislation.

“The message of UNDRIP is absolutely paramount. It’s important but  there is so much work to do. I just hope we don’t get bogged in debating  the legalese of whether UNDRIP can be adopted without adverse impacts  on existing Canadian law,” said Aitchison. “I’ve been learning as much  as I possibly can about the First Nations history and our relationship  as a Crown and a government with First

Nations.   The more I learn, the  more sad I become about what the Canadian Government over generations  has done to First Nations people.”

Aitchison adds that he believes Canada has made progress on  Indigenous issues but says there is still a lot of work to be done.

He  says the UNDRIP legislation will go a long way toward educating  non-Indigenous Canadians about the realities of what it means to be  Indigenous in this country.

“Not enough Canadians know the full story. So many of the calls to  action in the Truth and Reconciliation Final Report are about educating  Canadians and making sure people understand what generations of public  policy has done to First Nations culture, self-esteem, mental health,  there are so many issues,” Aitchison said. “I hope (the UNDRIP  legislation) is one more thing that provides the impetus for more  Canadians to understand what we’ve done and for us to keep up the work  of completely reconciling with First Nations people.”

Aitchison says Canada’s treatment of its Indigenous people is nothing  short of horrible. But he adds he is cautious about judging the past  through the lens of what we know today.

“To some degree, some of those policies were to try assimilate First  Nations culture because people thought it would be better for them, to  make them more like themselves,” Aitchsion said. “Maybe that was done  with a certain sense of altruism and thinking it would be better for  them. We know now that it was a complete disaster and wrong.  Assimilation was the worst thing we could have done.”

Aitchsion says our treatment of Indigenous people is a national  shame. But he added the good news is that more and more Canadians are  understanding what happened and are willing to do the work of  reconciliation and repairing that damaged relationship.

 John McFadden is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter covering Indigenous issues for MuskokaRegion.com, ParrySound.com and Simcoe.com.  His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local  Journalism Initiative.

