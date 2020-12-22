Three men charged in Brantford early morning shooting in November

BRANTFORD-Members of the Brantford Police Major Crime Unit have charged three men in a shooting into a city motel in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 7, 2020.

At about 12:30 a.m. on November 7, 2020, police responded to a report of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on King George Road. Upon arrival, police learned that four male suspects arrived at the hotel in a vehicle and subsequently fired multiple shots into a ground level room. The suspects fled the scene in a silver 4-door vehicle.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police believe it to be a targeted event.

Early in the investigation, links were investigated between this incident and the shooting of four victims later that same day on Stong Court in the Jane St. and Finch Ave. area of Toronto, which tragically claimed the life of a 12 year old boy. Evidence gathered through police investigation does connect the accused parties to be involved in both shooting incidents. BPS Major Crime Unit would like to thank members of the Toronto Police Guns and Gangs Unit and Toronto Police Homicide Unit for their assistance with this investigation.

Police have charged, Jahwayne Genisis Smart, 25, of Toronto, with:

Attempt to Commit Murder X 2

Discharging Firearm with Intent to Wound X 2

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Firearm Contrary to Order

Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm

Theft under $5000

Police have also charged Rashawn Chambers, 24, of Brantford with:

Attempt to Commit Murder X 2

Discharging Firearm with Intent to Wound X 2

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Firearm Contrary to Order

Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm

Theft under $5000

Also charged is Cjay William Hobbs, 27, of Toronto. He is charged with:

Attempt to Commit Murder X 2

Discharging Firearm with Intent to Wound X 2

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Possession Firearm Contrary to Order

Occupy Motor Vehicle with Firearm

Theft under $5000

This investigation remains ongoing. Officers with the Brantford Police Service seek one additional suspect in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Jeff Cotter at 519-756-7050 ext 2271. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively a web tip can be submitted at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

