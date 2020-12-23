Hamilton man charged with impaired driving after crashing into Highway 6 OPP barricade

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a 62-year-old Hamilton man with multiple offences including impaired driving following a collision on Highway 6 at Fifth Line in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ont. Sunday Dec., 20, 2020.OPP were stationary on Highway 6 at Fifth Line at 12:42 p.m. when a vehicle travelling north bound on Highway 6 collided with a wooden road closure barricade sign and went past two OPP cruisers before continuing east bound on Fifth Line.OPP stopped the vehicle and investigated. OPP spoke with the driver, signs of impairment were detected. The man was arrested.Further investigation determined resulted in multiple additional charges against the driver.OPP has charged 62-year-old Peter Rpth of Hamilton, ON with:Impaired operation of a motor vehicleFail to remain at the scene of a collisionDrive motor vehicle – no licenceDrive a motor vehicle with an unsealed container of liquorFail or refusal to comply with a breath demandThe individual had their drivers licences suspended for a minimum of 90 days and vehicle impounded.The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

Add Your Voice