Six Nations annual Christmas baskets hit the road this year

December 23, 2020 139 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations is heading into the holidays but not before a small army of workers of 25 per shift made sure no one went hungry for Christmas. Ontario Works and Six Nations Social Services workers took to filling food boxes for some of Six Nations most needy families with all kinds of items to help make the holidays a little easier on the wallet. From a ham or turkey to vegetables and canned and packaged foods this year fresh bread, vegetables and fruit were added. Over 600 boxes of food went out to the community. Longtime volunteer Terri Farmer said it is the largest number of food boxes being distributed. "We haven't had this many before but we had a lot of community donations this year…

