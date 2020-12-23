Six Nations moving to Covid-19 Red-Alert Stage Boxing Day

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Six Nations of the Grand River is moving into its Red Alert Stage Saturday, Boxing Day, Dec., 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) announced in a press release Wednesday, Dec., 23, 2020 the community was moving into the Red Alert Level of their pandemic response framework despite cases remaining under control in the community.

It cited increasing case numbers in surrounding communities that are now under forced lockdowns for the move in status.

The SNEC accepted a recommendation to move to a Red Alert Level from the Emergency Control Group (ECG) in the closed portion of its meeting Tuesday Dec., 22, 2020.

“From the beginning of this pandemic, Six Nations of the Grand River has led a response guided by the case numbers and other economic and social realities faced by our community,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill in a press release Wednesday, Dec., 23, 2020 released just as the band administration began closing for the holidays.

Six Nations currently has only two active cases. Six Nations has had a total of 101 cases including one death.

The ECG said the increasing strains on local health care capacity and other pressures were taken into consideration in making the recommendation.

The move to Red Alert means:

-Restricting any private inside or outside gatherings to your own households

-Reducing monitored indoor gatherings to five people

Reducing monitored outdoor gatherings to 10 people and

Discouraging travel outside of the territory.

The SNEC statement said a monitored gathering is a gathering that has put public health measures in place and are enforced by staff or volunteers.

Six Nations adopted its own independent framework Dec., 1, 2020. It uses a code system similar to Ontario’s.

“I want to be clear that these measures are only in effect within Six Nations and based on the expectation that members will only leave the territory for essential reasons, and that our neighbours will follow their own lockdown orders and refrain from leaving their houses to travel here,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We will be closely monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to introduce tougher measures if that expectation is not met.”

Public health officials continued to encourage Six Nations people to follow basic health and safety recommendations through the holiday season including only interacting with those in your immediate household.

