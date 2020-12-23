Six Nations schools mark COVID-19 Christmas with drive-thrus

The wind may have been blowing and the temperatures low but spirits were high at I.L. Thomas Odadrihonyanita Elementary School on Six Nations last week when staff worked with Six Nations Social Services who provide bags of goodies to school families to help enjoy the Christmas holidays. With huge smiles behind the masks, Christmas music blaring and a lot of waving, dancing and fun 200 families had a wonderful Christmas surprise and a chance to see their teachers in person for the first time this school year. A big Happy Holidays from ILT! (Photos by Jim C. Powless) Christmas Trivia for your holiday fun Q: In the song “Frosty the Snowman,” what made Frosty come to life? A: An old silk hat Q: What Christmas decoration was originally made from…



