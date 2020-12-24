Daily
COVID 19 posed a threat to elders. Anishinaabe director Sarain Fox took it as a cue to preserve her auntie’s stories in new

December 24, 2020 45 views

By Angelyn Francis

 Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

How society treats its elders is a question the COVID-19 pandemic has  illuminated and one that Sarain Fox says society at large should not ignore.

For Indigenous elders who hold generational knowledge for their communities,  the threat of COVID-19 has even higher stakes, said Fox, an Anishinaabe artist  and activist.

This feeling inspired Fox, who has hosted “Rise” for Viceland and “Future  History” on APTN, to document her own family in “Inendi”  a short documentary released this month on CBC Gem. The title means “she is  absent.”

Fox and her mother visit Auntie Mary Bell, their oldest living relative, and  hear her stories of trauma in residential schools and the joy and reclamation  that make up their family’s history.

In the weeks after its premiere, Fox dealt with a family loss to COVID-19. In  the midst of preparing to give birth to her first child, reflecting on the film  and this year, Fox spoke with the Star about how she is trying to continue the  storytelling her ancestors have shared for generations.

How did Auntie Mary react when you proposed a  documentary?

This is something that my Auntie Mary had actually been asking me for quite a  while. She’s one of the only family members I have that has cable. So, she  literally sees everything that I do, which is kind of rare. A couple years ago,  she started saying little comments, like, `when are you going to tell your  family story?’

(When I told her) she was really excited. And nervous, of course,  but really excited to have the opportunity to be heard.

Auntie Mary also participated and shared her story with the Truth  and Reconciliation Commission. What are your thoughts on how this  documentary and that initiative relate?

It’s not lost on me that the doc premiered a week before the five-year  anniversary of that report and the final TRC event. I think that the country has  been really focused on reconciliation, and reconciliation can’t happen without  truth. I think we need more truth. We need more Indigenous people telling their  own stories, we need to hear it directly from them. And  so this is my auntie sharing her truth.

I think that it’s part of her healing process, because all of her trauma, all  of the schooling was designed to silence her. Now she gets to have control over  her own narrative. And I can’t imagine what that feels like at her age after  everything she’s been through.

Did making “Inendi” reveal anything  new to you about Auntie Mary?

So many things. I already knew she was full of fire and spunk.

But I think  sometimes we romanticize and idealize our family, our elders, and it’s nice to  just see them for who they are and to hear their humanity. And I really heard  that, especially in the stories of just learning to drive, finding freedom and  finding her first best friend. I think it was the humanity in her story, that  universal feeling that really surprised me, because the trauma stuff I was  prepared for, it was all the rest that shocked me and made her even more of my  hero.

You filmed with your mother as well, so three generations of family.  Can you talk about how important elders and  particularly matriarchs are to your culture?

Indigenous women were targeted purposefully (by governments) because  our communities were often run by women. We were a matriarchal society and more  young Indigenous women are standing up. It comes from an urgency to protect what  we have, which is that connection to your elders.

I think the really beautiful thing about the pandemic is that it has shed  light on how we’ve been treating our elders across all communities, Indigenous  and non-Indigenous alike. I’m  really looking forward to a societal shift in the way that we think about our  elders. I like to say knowledge keepers. These are the holders of our legacy and  our elders fought for us to be here today.

She’d been asking for you to work on something like this for a while,  but why was now the time that made it urgent to tell?

The  threat of losing my auntie or not being able to get it done, it became really  real during the pandemic The idea that a virus could enter the  community and take not just my auntie but all of our elders.  I think I felt that responsibility to all the young people. We’re moving into  unprecedented unknown times and what can we grasp? What can we hold on to? What  can we preserve if everything is threatened?

Do you know any elders or have any family who has passed away during  this time?

I just lost an auntie to COVID-19 last week. She lived in Detroit, Auntie  Linda. And that was the first direct family loss due to COVID. There’s no  funeral. There’s no gathering. There’s no way to really let go. It was a alarming experience for  me, but more so my auntie and my mom.

Have you been able to modify the ways that you would normally honour  her, considering the restrictions right now?

Traditionally, we have fires. So we start a fire when someone leaves and that  fire burns for several days. I have noticed a few times in our communities now  that those fires are happening at our own homes. I love this idea of collective  ceremony or collective honouring that’s done individually across maybe a whole  country.

And I think there’s a lesson to be learned about continuing to carry on  and holding space for everyone, even from your own centrefire.

You’re about to have your first child. How did  becoming a mother influence you?

I can’t imagine my first-born not meeting my auntie and that’s still my  reality each day as my pregnancy comes to an end. I think about the reality of  not being able to put my first-born in her arms. Along with that is the real  reality and truth that my children probably won’t get to know Auntie in the way  that I got to. So preserving her stories, having this tangible piece of legacy  and tradition that’s captured, I think became so valuable and necessary.

I come from a really traditional background. So even the idea of using film  to document stories or to talk about ceremony or the loss within Indigenous  culture, it comes with a lot of risks. I’m always walking into worlds trying to  figure out what is meant to be captured and held onto and what are we meant to  just pass down orally and through our songs and stories.

Our young people deserve to have access. And right now film and television  and social media is a really amazing tool to give our young people and future  generations access to our elders who they might otherwise not have had.

What kind of legacy are you hoping to leave?

For me, I’m just interested in having done good work for my people. And  having made a difference for my community. I think, for me, I’m really  interested in just continuing to do the work that my ancestors have always done.  So I hope that what I can leave behind is a sense that I continued that  work.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Angelyn Francis is a Toronto-based reporter for the Star covering equity and  inequality. Her reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local  Journalism Initiative.

