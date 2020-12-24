Daily
National News

Navajo Nation reports 157 new COVID 19 cases, no new deaths 

December 24, 2020 50 views

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.- The Navajo Nation has reported 157 new coronavirus cases but no additional related deaths.

The latest figures reported Wednesday by the Navajo Department of Health bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 21,513. The death toll from the pandemic remains at 755.

According to the tribe, 11,292 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown requiring all residents to stay home except for emergencies, shopping for essentials like food and medicine or travelling to an essential job.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says residents must not become complacent just because frontline health care workers on the reservation have started receiving recently approved vaccines.

He implored people to not gather over the holidays with anyone outside their own household.

Nez and other officials were scheduled to hold an online town hall Thursday with Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla about the pharmaceutical company’s vaccine.

 

