OPP lay charge in domestic assault in Caledonia

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Haldimand County OPP have charged an individual with assault in a domestic dispute.

OPP responded to a report Thursday, December 22, 2020 at 9:41 a.m., of a domestic dispute at a home in Caledonia.

After concluding their investigation, police charged a 41-year-old individual with Assault (Criminal Code Section 266). The charged party will not be identified in order to preserve the anonymity of the victim.

The accused will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.

