Reconciliation progress report calls for $100K to train public servants, teachers on Indigenous issues 

By Nicole Wong

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The latest progress report on reconciliation in the province is calling for $110,000 to train public servants on the history of Indigenous Peoples.

Released Monday, the provincial government’s Reconciliation Annual Progress Report calls for partnering with the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba, the Manitoba First Nations Education Resource Centre and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to create a Treaty Education Initiative.

The report is prepared as a result of The Path to Reconciliation Act that was assented in 2016 and is intended to highlight the province’s progress towards advancing reconciliation with Manitoba’s Indigenous Peoples.

The five-year initiative works with teachers to teach students between K-12 about the treaties and treaty relationships.

“Our resolve to respond to the Calls to Action remains as strong as ever,” said Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke in a press release.

“Manitoba is working hard to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in our social, political and economic systems and institutions. While we have taken important steps, we fully recognize that much work remains to be done.”

Other Calls to Action include establishing an economic development office with Indigenous engagement to foster Indigenous contributions to Manitoba’s economy.

In response to the report, the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) President David Chartrand noted that it does not meaningfully include the Metis Nation.

“Throughout the COVID pandemic, the needs of the Manitoba Metis have been ignored and cast aside by the Premier and his government,” said Chartrand.

“It is hard to believe that the Government of Manitoba can publish this document with a straight face just months after they presented Bill C-2, which would allow them to get away with thieving over $28 million from Metis Children in Care.”

Chartrand added that the federation expresses their sympathy towards Clarke because she is unable to cooperate with the MMF to improve the lives of the Metis people in Manitoba even though she is supposedly responsible for all Indigenous people.

Nicole Wong is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

