COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at Brantford Police Station

BRANTFORD-The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has declared a workplace outbreak at the Brantford Police Service Station on Elgin Street.

Three members of the Brantford Police Service tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals work in a support role and are not front line officers.

The BCHU declared the outbreak effective December 27, 2020. A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (e.g., same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Brantford Police Service.

The members were last at work on December 18, 2020. All areas where the members worked have undergone a deep cleaning. All members of the Brantford Police Service are screened daily under internal COVID-19 precautions.

The Service is working closely with the Brant County Health Unit to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected members recover at home. Brantford Police are asking the public not to vist the Elgin Street station unless facing an emergency. Policea re asking if you do attend the station to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms at home and do not fisit in person if you have any signs of illness.

Modifications to Non-Emergency Services

In response to the provincial shutdown, the Brantford Police Service has temporarily modified some non-emergency services to help minimize the threat possibility of transmission of the virus. All emergency services remain in place.

Please refrain from attending the BPS facility on Elgin Street unless facing an emergency situation. All citizens who require non-emergency services such as record checks, criminal background checks or general information are asked to do so by utilizing our online reporting system at www.brantfordpolice.ca or by calling the station at 519-756-0113. In an emergency, always dial 911.

Modifications to non-emergency services include:

In-person record check applications and freedom-of-information requests will not be accepted in person. Please visit brantfordpolice.ca to submit requests online.

Non-emergency crimes, such as thefts from vehicles, fraud and property damage under $5,000, can be reported online at brantfordpolice.ca

Additional screening questions related to COVID-19 will be asked of callers before an officer is dispatched. Officers may be wearing protective equipment such as gloves and masks.

Do not call 911 or visit the station if you have COIVD-19-related questions — 911 is for critical situations and emergencies only. For any COVID-19-related questions, please call 519-759-4150 or email covidviolations@brantford.ca or the Brant County Health Unit at 519-753-4937 or covid19@bchu.org

Reporting COVID-19 Violations:

COVID related violations can be reported by emailing covidviolations@brantford.ca or calling 519-759-4150

It is important that members of the public refrain from visiting the station unless facing an emergency. If you must attend the station, please self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms at home and refrain from visiting in person if you have any signs of illness. We appreciate the public’s cooperation with this request in an effort to ensure the protection and peace of mind for our staff who continue to serve our community.

Brantford Police Service is dedicated to ensuring public safety and would like to thank our officers and members who have been working diligently to protect our community during these unprecedented times.

Add Your Voice