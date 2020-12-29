Daily
National News

Avril Lavigne, Jully Black among stars in ‘From Ontario with Love’ New Year’s special

December 29, 2020 72 views
A Tribe Called Red, ‘We Are The Halluci Nation’  will join a star-studded New Year’s Eve special will help Canadians ring in 2021 from their homes, as much of the country remains in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Avril Lavigne, Jully Black and the Barenaked Ladies are among the stars set to appear in “From Ontario with Love: A Celebration of Hope,” featuring musical performances, storytelling and fireworks.

While much of the show is pre-taped, the evening’s hosts, “Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung, TV and radio personality Arisa Cox and DJ duo Loud Luxury, will appear live from Windsor’s Capitol Theatre. There is no live audience for any part of the show.

The 90-minute special will air on TVO starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, and will also stream on the TVO YouTube channel and thestar.com.

Other performers include the Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red), Divine Brown, Measha Brueggergosman and Roy Woods. The Tenors are set to launch a new song written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Barry Avrich and produced by JL Entertainment, the show will also feature frontline workers from across Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Six Nations COVID-19 cases up

December 29, 2020 149

Six Nations COVID-19 active cases has risen to five as of Dec., 28, 2020 bringing the…

Read more
Daily

Project underway to boost tourism in Northeastern Ontario, offer unique experiences 

December 29, 2020 20

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva Local Journalism Initiative Reporter TIMMINS-A project is underway to boost tourism in Northeastern…

Read more

Leave a Reply