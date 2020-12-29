Avril Lavigne, Jully Black among stars in ‘From Ontario with Love’ New Year’s special

A Tribe Called Red, ‘We Are The Halluci Nation’ will join a star-studded New Year’s Eve special will help Canadians ring in 2021 from their homes, as much of the country remains in lockdown mode to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Avril Lavigne, Jully Black and the Barenaked Ladies are among the stars set to appear in “From Ontario with Love: A Celebration of Hope,” featuring musical performances, storytelling and fireworks.

While much of the show is pre-taped, the evening’s hosts, “Kim’s Convenience” star Andrew Phung, TV and radio personality Arisa Cox and DJ duo Loud Luxury, will appear live from Windsor’s Capitol Theatre. There is no live audience for any part of the show.

The 90-minute special will air on TVO starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, and will also stream on the TVO YouTube channel and thestar.com.

Other performers include the Halluci Nation (formerly A Tribe Called Red), Divine Brown, Measha Brueggergosman and Roy Woods. The Tenors are set to launch a new song written during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Barry Avrich and produced by JL Entertainment, the show will also feature frontline workers from across Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.

Add Your Voice