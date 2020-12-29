Daily
National News

OPP arrest Six Nations man for violating McKenzie Meadows court injunction

December 29, 2020 650 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County OPP have charged 52 people since August 5, 2020 in relation to the McKenzie Meadows residential development site and demonstrations in Caledonia.

On Monday, December 28, 2020, a Six Nations man was was arrested for violating the injunction that sits on the development site that has become known as 1492 Landback Lane.

OPP  charged Lyncoln Byron Pryce Staats, 28, of Six Nations: Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, Intimidation, Mischief Under $ 5,000 and  Assault a Peace Officer

He was arrested and held for bail.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Some of Cam Sault’s fondest years are the seasons that he spent with the Brantford Blast where he was a standout performer. (Submitted Photo)
Slider

Cam Sault reflects on a full hockey career

December 30, 2020 1

By Josh Giles Writer Cam Sault of the Hamilton Steelhawks is 34-years-old and has felt the…

Read more
Kids around Six Nations were thrilled to receive gifts thanks to Disney. (Submitted Photo)
Sports

Former Argo works with Disney to give to Six Nations

December 30, 2020 27

By Josh Giles Writer A little bit of Disney Magic hit Six Nations this Christmas season.…

Read more

Leave a Reply