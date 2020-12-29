OPP arrest Six Nations man for violating McKenzie Meadows court injunction

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – Haldimand County OPP have charged 52 people since August 5, 2020 in relation to the McKenzie Meadows residential development site and demonstrations in Caledonia.

On Monday, December 28, 2020, a Six Nations man was was arrested for violating the injunction that sits on the development site that has become known as 1492 Landback Lane.

OPP charged Lyncoln Byron Pryce Staats, 28, of Six Nations: Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, Intimidation, Mischief Under $ 5,000 and Assault a Peace Officer

He was arrested and held for bail.

