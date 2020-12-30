Local News
Brantford Police charge man with assault under Re-Opening Ontario Act

December 30, 2020 179 views

BRANTFORD-City police have charged a 25-year-old man with assault after an altercation in a local store with an employee sparked by the man refusing to wear a face covering. Brantford Police Service said at approximately 9:50 a.m. on December 23, 2020 police received a report of an individual in a retail store at Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway had assaulted a store employee after being asked to wear a face covering. Police said the when the man was reminded that wearing a face covering within the retail location is mandatory under the Reopening Ontario Act, the accused man physically assaulted the store employee and fled. At about 1:30 p.m. on December 23, 2020, Brantford police received a second report of an individual within a retail location on Lynden Road…

