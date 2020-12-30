Local News
Council Briefs

December 30, 2020 82 views
Road works repairs underway The SNEC General Finance Committee approved accepting $170,000 from the Ministry on Indigenous Affairs for additional COVID-19 emergency response at its meeting on Dec. 21 and approved Senior Administrative Officer, Darrin Jamieson to allocate funds from the community infrastructure budget to reopen band offices for $200,000, reopen fire halls for $73,000, reopen daycares for $36,000, the family violence safe restart program was allocated $18,000 and the healthy child development safe restart program was given $855,000. Chiefswood Road Bridge The SNEC General Finance Committee approved Darrin Jamieson, SEO, to allocate just over $1 million to the rehabilitation of Bridge No. 7 (Chiefswood Rd. bridge) at its Dec. 21 meeting, approved an additional $200,000 for road grade elevation design, design revisions and updates required by Indigenous Services Canada,…

