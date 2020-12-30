  Four First Nations people are among 59 people named to the Order of Canada

OTTAWA- Four First Nations people are among 59 that have been named to the Order of Canada including two academics a Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation elder and a Long Plain First Nation artist.

The Order of Canada is one of the country’s highest civilian honours. It recognizes people “whose service shapes our society; whose innovations ignite our imaginations; and whose compassion unites our communities,” the Governor-General’s office says.

Here are the names, level and citations of the newest members of the Order of Canada, unveiled Wednesday and provided by Rideau Hall:

Officers:

Dr John Borrows an Anishinabe/Ojibway member of the Chippewas of the Nawash First Nation in Ontario he has become an Officer for his scholarly work on Indigenous rights and legal traditions, which have had a significant impact across Canada and abroad. He is a Canadian academic and jurist and a full professor of law at the University of Victoria Faculty of Law, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Law

Daniel Heath Justice has been named an Officer for his prolific contributions to the field of contemporary Indigenous studies in Canada and abroad. Daniel Heath Justice is a Colorado-born citizen of Canada and the Cherokee Nation. He is professor of First Nations and Indigenous Studies and English at the University of British Columbia

Members

Elder Carolyn King of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation has been named a Member for her expertise in community development, her advocacy of Indigenous-led initiatives, and her efforts to improve Canadians’ understanding of First Nations.

Cheryl Lisa Meeches of Long Plain First Nation, Man. has been named a Member for her multidimensional contributions to Canada’s social and cultural landscapes.

Here is the complete list level and citations of the 59 newest members of the Order of Canada, unveiled Wednesday and provided by Rideau Hall:

Officers

John Borrows (Victoria, B.C.): For his scholarly work on Indigenous rights and legal traditions, which have had a significant impact across Canada and abroad.

Helen M. Burt (Vancouver, B.C.): For her life-altering research on drug delivery systems, for her leadership at the University of British Columbia and for her community engagement.

John Challis: (West Vancouver, B.C.): For his seminal contributions to the field of obstetrics and genecology, and to health research and innovation in Canada and abroad.

Elizabeth A. Edwards (Toronto, Ont.): For her foundational contributions to bioremediation and for amplifying the value of cross disciplinary collaboration.

Edward Johnson (Montreal, Que.): For his determining role in one of the country’s largest financial groups and for his sound governance in the field of education.

Daniel Heath Justice (Halfmoon Bay, B.C.): For his prolific contributions to the field of contemporary Indigenous studies in Canada and abroad.

Vivian McAlister (London, Ont.): For his seminal contributions to and leadership in the military and civilian surgical communities, as a medical practitioner, researcher and educator.

Antony David John Penikett (Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions as a teacher, negotiator and public servant, and for his human rights activism.

Lynn Smith (Vancouver, B.C.): For her extensive and pioneering contributions to the Canadian legal system as a lawyer, academic and judge.

Daniel John Taylor (Toronto, Ont.): For his achievements as an internationally renowned opera singer and for his commitment to mentoring the next generation of Canadian singers.

Yanick Villedieu (Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, Que.): For his illustrious career as a science journalist and his ability to distill complex issues into simple terms, which enabled him to demystify science for generations of Canadians.

Lori Jeanne West (Edmonton, Alta.): For her leadership in the field of organ transplantation and donation, notably for her breakthrough research in infant heart transplantation.

Members

Mary S. Aitken (Toronto, Ont.): For her leading entrepreneurship in the financial sector and for her dedication to reducing gender disparity in Canadian business.

Yaprak Baltac?o?lu (Ottawa, Ont.): For her long-standing contributions to Canada’s public service, having distinguished herself in several leadership roles.

Arthur Frank-Art Bergmann: (Rocky View County, Alta.): For his indelible contributions to the Canadian punk music scene, and for his thought-provoking discourse on social, gender and racial inequalities.

Guy Berthiaume (Laval, Que.): For his leadership in the preservation of our collective heritage and for making it more accessible to all Canadians.

Myer Bick (Cote Saint-Luc, Que.): For his exemplary leadership in fundraising for health establishments, as well as for his multifaceted community service.

Carolle Brabant (Montreal, Que.): For her innovative leadership at the helm of Telefilm Canada and for supporting diverse and emerging filmmakers.

Michael S. W. Bradstreet (Vittoria, Ont.): For his leadership in the protection of natural habitats and for his innovative bird conservation initiatives.

John W. Brink (Edmonton, Alta.): For promoting and preserving Blackfoot culture through his roles as archaeologist, curator and author.

Barbara Elizabeth Butler (Mahone Bay, N.S.): For her contributions to the musical landscape of Nova Scotia, notably through her promotion of numerous concert series across the province.

James Casey (Charlottetown, P.E.I.): For his leading business acumen in Canadian manufacturing, and for his active involvement in the energy, agriculture and health sectors.

Brian Cherney (Montreal, Que.): For his lifelong devotion to Canadian music, as an internationally renowned composer, educator and scholar.

Gina Parvaneh Cody (North York, Ont.): For her long-standing career as an engineer and business leader, and for being a trailblazer for women in the field.

David Cooper (Vancouver, B.C.): For his innovative contributions to Canadian performance photography and for his dedicated mentorship of emerging artists.

Michel Cusson (Montreal, Que.): For his role in the evolution of jazz across Canada and for his acclaimed contributions to the entertainment industry.

Rita Davies (Toronto, Ont.): For her leadership at the helm of several cultural organizations and for her steadfast devotion to the arts.

Serge Demers (Lac-des-Aigles, Que.): For his multidisciplinary research into marine ecosystems and for his leadership within several marine science organizations.

Stanley Louis Dragland (St. John’s, N.L.): For his contributions to Canadian literature as a writer, publisher and editor, and for his distinguished career as an English professor.

David Dube (Saskatoon, Sask.): For his contributions to business and for his multifaceted philanthropic involvement within his community.

Jacalyn Duffin (Kingston, Ont.): For her leadership as an academic and mentor in the field of medical history.

John Grigsby Geiger (Toronto, Ont.): For his fiction and non-fiction work, and for his steadfast commitment to celebrating the diversity of Canada’s geography, history and heritage.

Susan R. George Bahl (Toronto, Ont.): For her pioneering contributions to the fields of molecular pharmacology and neuroendocrinology.

Vivek Goel (Toronto, Ont.): For his contributions as an academic and administrator who is committed to the advancement of public health services, evidence-based health care and research innovation.

Gary Gullickson (Saskatoon, Sask.): For advancing the music and arts communities in Saskatoon, as a renowned choir director and educator.

John Hartman (Lafontaine, Ont.): For enriching Canadian contemporary art by bringing landscapes and cityscapes to life on printing plates, canvas and paper.

Father James Lassiter Holland (Edmonton, Alta.): For his dedicated service to Indigenous communities in Edmonton and for his commitment to reconciliation and inclusion.

Sally Horsfall Eaton (Toronto, Ont.): For her leadership and philanthropy, notably in the health care and education sectors, and for her advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities.

Raymond Ivany (Wolfville, N.S.): For his steadfast commitment to higher education and public service in Nova Scotia, as a highly respected community builder.

Michael A. S. Jewett (Toronto, Ont.): For his life-saving innovations in surgical oncology and for his advocacy of patient-centred clinical care.

Elder Carolyn King (Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Ont.): For her expertise in community development, her advocacy of Indigenous-led initiatives, and her efforts to improve Canadians’

understanding of First Nations.

Robert Krell (Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions to our understanding of mass ethnopolitical violence, and for his advocacy on behalf of Holocaust survivors.

Susan Keiko Langdon (Toronto, Ont.): For her contributions to the fashion industry as an executive, mentor and educator who has positively impacted Canada’s culture and economy.

Larry J. Macdonald (Okotoks, Alta.): For his business and community leadership, and for his long-time commitment to volunteerism and philanthropy.

Louise Mailhot (Montreal, Que.): For her contributions to the judicial profession, notably for her advocacy of gender equality and the promotion of women in the field.

Marilyn McHarg (Dundas, Ont.): For her expertise and leadership of global health initiatives supporting underserved communities, notably through Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Cheryl Lisa Meeches (Long Plain First Nation, Man.): For her multidimensional contributions to Canada’s social and cultural landscapes.

Andrew T. Molson (Montreal, Que.): For his commitment to business, and for his philanthropy in support of Montreal’s education, arts and health sectors.

Geoffrey Molson (Montreal, Que.): For his entrepreneurial leadership and for his philanthropic contributions, notably through the family’s foundation and other local organizations.

Morris Moscovitch (Toronto, Ont.): For his contributions to the fields of clinical neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience, notably his ground-breaking memory research.

Ginette Noiseux (Montreal, Que.): For her leading expertise in stage direction and costume design, and for her dedicated efforts to showcase emerging Canadian talent.

Leonard Pennachetti (Beamsville, Ont.): For his key role in developing the Ontario wine industry and for fostering tourism in the Niagara Peninsula region.

Lloyd R. Posno (Mississauga, Ont.): For his enduring commitment to notable non-profit organizations and for his dedication to the advancement of Indigenous youth.

Heather Ross (Toronto, Ont.): For her contributions to Canadian cardiac care as a clinician, translational researcher and field leader.

Terry Salman (West Vancouver, B.C.): For his contributions to mining exploration, and for his generous philanthropy and community activism.

Brian Segal (Toronto, Ont.): For his leading business acumen in Canadian academic administration and for supporting numerous charitable endeavours.

Douglas R. Stollery (Edmonton, Alta.): For his wide-ranging contributions to Canada’s legal landscape, for his defence of human rights, and for his broad community involvement

