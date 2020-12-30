Lights, camera action SNEC meetings on Facebook

The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) continues to broadcast its meetings live on Facebook. The general council meeting on Dec. 22 was the third meeting that was broadcasted on the social media platform and at 8 p.m. the video had 880 views, six comments and 12 reactions. Shirley Johnson, administrative coordinator for the SNEC promoted the meeting on the Six Nations of the Grand River Facebook page in a live video a half an hour before the meeting began and posted the meeting’s agenda online for the community. The first video was the Dec. 8 council meeting which has now received 3,600 views and has 43 reaction. The second live broadcast was of a special council meeting to discuss federal schools reopening on Feb. 1. That video has since received…



