Six Nations Elected Chief says progress is happening between 1492 Landback Lane, HCCC and SNEC

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill is happy with progress and unity between land defenders, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and SNEC concerning 1492 Landback Lane. Chief Hill gave council and the community watching on Facebook an update on the situation at its council meeting on Dec. 22. He said that a delegation of SNEC councillors met with land defenders and members of the confederacy that afternoon to discuss future meetings, community unity and safety. “All in all it was a good meeting, it was very optimistic, very hopeful, safety remains the top priority. We realize and understand this is an opportunity for our community to come together and figure out what that looks like in the spirit of unity. We know there are many issues….
