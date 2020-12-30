Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Chief says progress is happening between 1492 Landback Lane, HCCC and SNEC

December 30, 2020 165 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) Chief Mark Hill is happy with progress and unity between land defenders, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy and SNEC concerning 1492 Landback Lane. Chief Hill gave council and the community watching on Facebook an update on the situation at its council meeting on Dec. 22. He said that a delegation of SNEC councillors met with land defenders and members of the confederacy that afternoon to discuss future meetings, community unity and safety. “All in all it was a good meeting, it was very optimistic, very hopeful, safety remains the top priority. We realize and understand this is an opportunity for our community to come together and figure out what that looks like in the spirit of unity. We know there are many issues….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Atlantic First Nations building geothermal greenhouses to address food insecurity 

December 30, 2020 41

By Danielle Edwards THE CANADIAN PRESS St. PETER’S, N.S. -The Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton…

Read more
Lynnda Miller is a certified Indigenous artisan of Cree First Nations heritage who, for the past 40+ years, has been art-making and writing in her home studio.
Local News

NO:IA NO:YAH!

December 30, 2020 92

Lynnda Miller is a certified Indigenous artisan of Cree First Nations heritage who, for the past…

Read more