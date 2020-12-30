Six Nations Elected Council says no to 2021 census

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) says it will not support administering the Canada 2021 Census in the community. Melinda Commanda, Indigenous Liaison Advisor for the Centre for Indigenous Statistics and Partnerships, Social, Health and Labour Statistics at Statistics Canada had hoped to get SNEC support at its Meeting Dec., 22. Despite her presentation the census council said it would not support the census because of a lack of trust between the Canadian government and the community. “Over the years I haven’t been given any level of confidence the data is making evidence based decisions,” Coun. Nathan Wright said. “As you know it caps us at a population base, that cap hinders making evidence based decisions. Also on a sovereignty basis. We have to transition toward doing…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice