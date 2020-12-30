Local News
SNEC launches first environment committee

December 30, 2020

The environment is a top issue for Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) and councillors are looking to the community to get involved. “I just want to make sure that when councillors have environmental problems from the community that they have somewhere to go and this committee is where they can. From now on we have somewhere we can direct them to and they can be heard and hopefully we can come up with solutions,” Coun. Sherri-Lyn Hill-Pierce said. The SNEC’s environment committee held it’s inaugural meeting on Dec. 23 to name committee members, lay out some local information and brainstorm ideas for the coming year. Coun. Nathan Wright will chair the committee that will include Chief Mark Hill, SNEC planner Duane Jacobs, Hill-Pierce, Coun. Michelle Bomberry, Senior administrative officer Darrin…

