NO:IA New Zealand first to enter 2021!

Fireworks are launched from the Sky Tower to mark the changing of the year on New Year’s eve in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. New Zealand and its South Pacific island neighbors have no COVID-19, and New Year celebrations there are the same as ever. (Michael Craig/NZ Herald via AP)

