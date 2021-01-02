Politicians face heat for travelling outside Canada during holidays

A prominent member of the federal New Democrats lost her cabinet critic positions after she travelled to Greece to visit a family member in spite of widespread travel restrictions meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The party released a statement saying Manitoba member of Parliament Niki Ashton travelled to Greece recently to visit her mother who was ill.

She is the sixth MP or MPP to travel over the holidays including: Tracey Allard , Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister went to Hawaii with her family Dec., 18th saying it was a usual family vacation at Christmas. Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir went to Las Vegas to visit her sister and Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon is in Hawaii. Premier Jason Kenney’s chief of staff also travelled.

Premier Kenney has now issued a directive forbidding senior government players from travelling outside Canada during the pandemic. He said he should have issued the directive sooner, but said those who took trips before Friday’s announcement will not be sanctioned since the directive had not been issued and as such they did not violate any rules and followed safety guidelines.

But in Ontario travelling outside the country cost a PC MPP his job. Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips resigned as finance minister afer travelling to Saint Barthélemy, popularly known as St. Barts, Dec.13th and is now quarantining in Ajax, Ont., for 14 days. Joe Hargrave went to Palm Springs, California and in Quebec Pierre Arcand went to Barbados.

The NDP said Ashton did reach out to Canadian officials for “best practices,” but did not notify leader Jagmeet Singh or the party whip of her travel plans.

The statement says party members sympathize with Ashton’s situation, but notes millions of Canadians adhered to public health guidelines under similarly pressing circumstances.

Ashton did not immediately respond to request for comment on the loss of her critic roles.

“Canadians, rightfully, expect their elected representatives to lead b example,” the statement reads. “While this is no family vacation, Ms. Ashton will be removed from her shadow critic roles.”

The party said the portfolios Ashton oversaw will be reassigned in the coming days.

.In Saskatchewan, Highways Minister Joe Hargrave apologized for travelling with his wife to Palm Springs, Calif., to complete the sale of a home. And in Quebec, Liberal assembly member Pierre Arcand was facing heat for a trip with his wife to Barbados.

Add Your Voice