Brantford Tim Horton’s two staff members test postive for COVID-19

January 3, 2021 176 views

January 3, 2021

BRANTFORD, ON – The Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Tim Horton’s location at 225 Henry Street in Brantford.

The outbreak was declared on January 2, after two cases of COVID-19 were found in staff members that did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of  this establishment. These individuals were present at this business between December 18 and December 23 during the period where they could have passed the illness on to others.

A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (e.g., same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

As per typical case and contact management protocols, the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been directed to self-isolate for 10 days.

BCHU said their  investigation found no public facing personal protective equipment breaches associated with the two cases and have classified any customers as low-risk for acquiring COVID-19. The BCHU is  asking that anyone who attended the business  between December 18 and December 23, who is concerned about possible exposure or is experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing.

This establishment will remain open in a drive-through capacity only. Any close contacts to the affected cases identified by BCHU are currently self-isolating.

To learn more about COVID-19, how you can protect yourself and what to do if you suspect you may be at risk, visit www.bchu.org/coronavirus or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

