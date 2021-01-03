Daily
National News

Six Nations COVID-19 numbers up coming into 2021

January 3, 2021 299 views

Six Nations has six new cases of COVID-19 coming into the new year. The community now has a total of 8 active cases with six new positive cases emerging since Dec., 29th bringing the total number of cases at Six Nations to 113. There have been 104 resolved  and one death. Six Nations continues to be in the red level

The community moved into its Red Alert Stage as of Dec., 26, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. .It cited increasing case numbers in surrounding communities that are now under forced lockdowns for the move in status.

 

 

