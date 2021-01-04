Daily
National News

One man is dead and one is in custody after a shooting in Labrador: RCMP

January 4, 2021 93 views

NATUASHISH, N.L. -Police say a man was shot and killed in the coastal Labrador community of Natuashish this weekend.

In an emailed statement, RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland says police were notified about a shooting in the community late Sunday afternoon.

She says the victim died Sunday evening, and one person is in custody in connection with his death.

Garland says there is no concern for public safety, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Chief John Nui of the community’s Mushuau Innu First Nation said he has been in close contact with police and the RCMP were sending more officers on Monday.

He asked people in Natuashish, a town of about 1,000 people, to respect the families involved and said many in the community are hurting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

 

