Brantford Police COVID-19 outbreak over

January 5, 2021

BRANTFORD- A COVID-19 outbreak at the Brantford Police Service is over.

BPS said the outbreak was declared over as of January 3, 2021.

The service said they wanted to thank the public for their outpouring of support to the BPS members

Three members, who worked in a support role and were not front line officers had tested positive for COVID-19. The Brant County Health Unit declared an outbreak effective December 27, 2020, at the Brantford Police Service Station on Elgin Street. A workplace outbreak is declared when there are two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with an epidemiological link in the workplace (e.g., same work area, same shift) within a 14-day period, where cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the workplace.

They were the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Brantford Police Service.

The employees were last at work on December 18, 2020 and were recovering at home. All areas where they worked underwent a deep cleaning. All members of the Brantford Police Service are screened daily under internal COVID-19 precautions. Citizens had been asked not to attend the Elgin Street facility during the emergency situation.

