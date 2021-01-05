Ontario Regional Chief joins call to defer Order of Ontario award to former Premier Mike Harris

TORONTO, ONT- Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald is calling on Ontario to defer awarding former Premier Mike Harris the Order of Ontario award.

The former premier is among 25 new appointments to the 2020 Order of Ontario, the provinces highest honour. The appointments were announced January 1, 2021 by the Honourable Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario and Chancellor of the Order of Ontario.

Mike Harris was the Progressive Conservative Ontario Premier of the mid-1990s who oversaw the 1995 Ipperwash crisis when Dudley George, an unarmed man, was shot dead by a police officer as First Nations protesters occupied Ipperwash Provincial Park.

Regional Chief Archibald says his appointment to the Order of Ontario “has opened up an unhealed wound for First Nations. During the 1995 Ipperwash crisis, the events that took place revealed the embedded, systemic racism that runs within much of Canada. The Order of Ontario is intended to honour individuals whose exceptional achievements have left a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada, and beyond. This announcement is hurtful to First Nations in Ontario”.

She said healing is needed. “A healing path is needed today. The Ipperwash Inquiry shed light on the instances that led up to Dudley George’s death and laid the foundation for a path to reconcile our differences; however, it was abandoned and, therefore, remains unfulfilled. It is important that collectively, First Nations and the Government of Ontario create a healing space where we can reconcile the painful moments from our shared history.”

She called for the Government of Ontario “defer the award to Mike Harris and complete the work of the Ipperwash Inquiry for the purposes of continuing a path forward, with a revitalized approach and long-term solutions to healing this and other wounds.”

She said First Nations are committed to peaceful sharing of the lands and wealth with settlers and maintaining good relations to prevent further Ipperwash’s. “I encourage the Ontario Government to take this opportunity to make our mutual dreams of safe, healthy and vibrant communities a reality,” she said.

