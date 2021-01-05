OPP charge one man in Cayuga robbery, more arrests coming

HALDIMAND COUNTY – One man has been arrested and police are searching for others involved in the robbery of a homeowner on Munsee Street in Cayuga that occurred in November of 2020.

The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said with assistance of the London Police Service and Six Nations Police Service a 45-year-old Townsend man was arrested and charged Monday Jan., 4, 2021 but police are still looking for others.

On Monday November 16, 2020 at 7:05 a.m., OPP responded to Munsee Street North for a report of a robbery at a residence.

OPP said shortly after 5:05 a.m., an unknown suspect entered the residence through an insecure door and proceeded to restrain the victim. While the victim was restrained, the suspect removed jewelry, Canadian currency and various hunting and fishing knives from the residence before fleeing the area.

Police said the victim was able to free themselves and get to a neighbour’s residence where they called 9-1-1. The victim was not injured during the incident.

The suspect was described as a male, tall, 20-30 years old, wearing a red scarf over their face. The Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit have identified other individuals involved.

On Monday January 4, 2021, with the assistance of London Police Service and Six Nations Police Service, OPP charged 45-year-old Jodi Simpson of Townsend, Haldimand County, ON with:

Robbery using a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Use of credit card

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

Members of the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate and anticipate further arrests.

OPP is asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles, or who may have any information regarding this incident to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

