Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) Cancels season

Allan Cup Hockey (ACH) has already had to shorten the season, but now they have announced that they are ending the season altogether. After much deliberation and waiting to see the course that COVID-19 would take, they decided to end the wait and announce the cancelation of the season. “We have decided to pause for the 2020-21 season, but look forward to 2021-22 as we expect to add at least one team and hope Whitby will rejoin us as well,” ACH Commissioner Tom Strauch said. There was a lot of excitement heading into the season, as the Hamilton Steelhawks and the Brantford Blast were at the top of the league and were ready to compete for the Allan Cup. Unfortunately, there will be two consecutive seasons where and Allan Cup…



